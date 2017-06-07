Quantcast

MONICA KELLY WOODHAMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2017

Crimiinal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Statement to police Monica Kelly Woodhams, appellant, was convicted of driving a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, and other related offenses, following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Washington County. Her sole contention on appeal is that the trial court erred in denying her motion ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo