RODERICK HAYES v. WARDEN, EASTERN CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTE, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Writ of habeas corpus -- Legality of conviction Roderick Hayes, appellant, appeals the denial, by the Circuit Court for Howard County, of his petition for a writ of habeas corpus. In response, the State filed a motion to dismiss the appeal as not permitted by law. Read the opinion here:

