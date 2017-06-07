Rosen Sapperstein & Friedlander moving to Towson

Share this: Email

Business consulting and accounting firm Rosen Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC plans to relocate its headquarters from Owings Mills to Towson. The firm announced on Wednesday it will lease 14,000 square feet in a former retail space at 1 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in downtown Towson. The property is also home to LA Fitness, Chipotle Mexican Grill and ...