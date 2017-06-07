Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Rosen Sapperstein & Friedlander moving to Towson

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 7, 2017

Business consulting and accounting firm Rosen Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC plans to relocate its headquarters from Owings Mills to Towson. The firm announced on Wednesday it will lease 14,000 square feet in a former retail space at 1 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in downtown Towson. The property is also home to LA Fitness, Chipotle Mexican Grill and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo