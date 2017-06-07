Sen. Jim Brochin, Dr. Kerry Hannan, Robin Harvey, Darrilynn Tyson and Arneisha Woods | Baltimore Child Abuse Center

The Baltimore Child Abuse Center honored five people in the Baltimore community as Outstanding Community Heroes during its fourth annual “Be A Hero” fundraiser April 28. The honorees were recognized for their commitment to keeping children safe from sexual abuse, trauma and other adverse childhood experiences.

Sen. Jim Brochin, D-Baltimore County, has been a member of the Maryland Senate, serving District 42 in Baltimore County, since 2003. He is currently the chair of the Baltimore County Senate Delegation and a member of the Judicial Proceedings Committee and the Executive Nominations Committee.

Dr. Kerry Hannan is a licensed clinical psychologist and has worked for more than 20 years in the areas of forensic interviewing, child sexual abuse and child witness to violence. She currently oversees the Forensic Interview and Family Advocacy programs at BCAC, and coordinates multidisciplinary team meetings with partner agencies to review cases, follow best practices and ensure that children and families are well served.

Robin Harvey, deputy director of the Baltimore City Department of Social Services, works with her team to bring innovation to child welfare, including designing the Banja Center. Her many accomplishments include: introducing Baltimore to Every Child A Priority (ECAP), an electronic program that uses algorithms to match children coming into care with foster parents; redesigning and implementing Ready and Waiting!, an adoption support group that utilizes child specific recruitment and provides support to foster parents; and successfully advocating for BCDSS to become a Jim Casey Youth Opportunities Initiative site for which she serves as the site lead.

Darrilynn Tyson has been a member of the Baltimore Police Department for 20 years and has been assigned to the child abuse unit for the last three years. Because of her superior investigative skills, she is often assigned the most heinous and somber cases the child abuse unit receives, yet she holds a 94 percent clearance rate.

Arneisha Woods, a victim advocate in the juvenile court division of the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, is responsible for assisting juvenile victims of sex crimes as they navigate the court process, ensuring they have a voice in the handling of their cases and are comfortable, informed and treated fairly during and after their cases are adjudicated.

