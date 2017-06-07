Quantcast

Sessions prohibits settlement agreements that donate money to outside groups

By: The Washington Post Sari Horwitz June 7, 2017

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reversing an Obama administration practice that encouraged and sometimes required banks and other companies to donate large amounts of money to outside groups as part of settlement agreements with the federal government. In the Obama administration, the Justice Department negotiated settlements, especially with large banks in connection with the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo