Quantcast

Study: Medicaid gives more in rural Md. access to health insurance

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter June 7, 2017

As President Donald Trump and his administration look to repeal the Affordable Care Act and make deep cuts to Medicaid, a new study showed evidence that Medicaid expansion has decreased the number of uninsured in rural areas of the country. Since the state has expanded Medicaid, the number of rural Marylanders signing up for coverage increased ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo