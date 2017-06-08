Quantcast

At Syed appeal, judges focus on legal strategy

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 8, 2017

ANNAPOLIS – A three-judge Court of Special Appeals panel hammered one question repeatedly Thursday afternoon as they weighed whether Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction gained international attention thanks to the “Serial” podcast, should be granted a new trial: Does a defense attorney have an obligation to investigate an alibi witness, even if that witness may ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo