Anthony Davis | Maryland Legal Aid

Anthony Davis has joined Maryland Legal Aid‘s as director of advocacy for consumer law. Davis leads the Foreclosure Legal Assistance Project and provides support to all staff on appeals, litigation, and broad-based advocacy efforts on consumer issues.

Davis has worked as a trial and litigation attorney for law firms specializing in bankruptcy, family law, and real estate transactions, and as an attorney for the Maryland Association of REALTORS® in Annapolis.

Davis earned his undergraduate degree from Marquette and his law degree from the University of Wisconsin. He also serves on the Board of Community Legal Services in Prince George’s County.

