Backhoe used in attempted ATM theft in Prince George’s County

By: Associated Press June 8, 2017

DISTRICT HEIGHTS — Authorities are seeking a man who used a backhoe in an attempt to steal money from an ATM at a bank outside Washington, D.C. Local news outlets report a surveillance video released by Prince George's County police shows that someone used the construction digger to try and pry an ATM from a bank's ...

