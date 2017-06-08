Quantcast

Comey: Trump administration spread ‘lies, plain and simple’

By: Associated Press Erica Werner and Eric Tucker June 8, 2017

WASHINGTON — Former FBI Director James Comey accused the Trump administration Thursday of spreading "lies, plain and simple" about him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing, in dramatic testimony that threatened to undermine Donald Trump's presidency. As he opened his much anticipated first public telling of his relationship with Trump, Comey disputed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo