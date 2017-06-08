Quantcast

By: Jobs June 8, 2017

FINANCIAL SERVICES ASSOCIATE

We are seeking a Financial Services attorney with 3-5 years’ experience and knowledge in commercial loan transactions, creditors’ rights, workouts, and collections. Candidate will work on a variety of creditors’ rights and commercial loan transactional matters. Familiarity with real estate financings and lending laws/regulations a plus. Strong client interaction, writing ability, analytical skills and business generation will be expected.

Send cover letter and resume to:
Gordon Feinblatt LLC,
Attn: Robyn Seabrease,
233 E. Redwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21202;
E-mail: recruiting@gfrlaw.com.
Website: www.gfrlaw.com.

EOE

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo