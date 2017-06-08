FINANCIAL SERVICES ASSOCIATE
We are seeking a Financial Services attorney with 3-5 years’ experience and knowledge in commercial loan transactions, creditors’ rights, workouts, and collections. Candidate will work on a variety of creditors’ rights and commercial loan transactional matters. Familiarity with real estate financings and lending laws/regulations a plus. Strong client interaction, writing ability, analytical skills and business generation will be expected.
Send cover letter and resume to:
Gordon Feinblatt LLC,
Attn: Robyn Seabrease,
233 E. Redwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21202;
E-mail: recruiting@gfrlaw.com.
Website: www.gfrlaw.com.
EOE