FINANCIAL SERVICES ASSOCIATE

We are seeking a Financial Services attorney with 3-5 years’ experience and knowledge in commercial loan transactions, creditors’ rights, workouts, and collections. Candidate will work on a variety of creditors’ rights and commercial loan transactional matters. Familiarity with real estate financings and lending laws/regulations a plus. Strong client interaction, writing ability, analytical skills and business generation will be expected.

Send cover letter and resume to:

Gordon Feinblatt LLC,

Attn: Robyn Seabrease,

233 E. Redwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21202;

E-mail: recruiting@gfrlaw.com.

Website: www.gfrlaw.com.

EOE