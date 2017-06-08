Quantcast

Hogan calls for states to join ‘Maryland accord’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 8, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Republican Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday rejected calls to symbolically adopt a global greenhouse reduction agreement, saying that Maryland's goals are already more stringent and mandatory. Hogan made the comments following a meeting of the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council and less than an hour after environmental groups and Democratic lawmakers rallied outside, calling on him to ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo