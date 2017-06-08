UM Baltimore makes MRSA vaccine technology deal with Md. startup

Share this: Email

The University of Maryland, Baltimore has made a vaccine technology deal with a Gaithersburg startup co-founded by one of its professors. The university has granted worldwide, exclusive licensing rights for a multivalent vaccine that prevents MRSA infection in mice to Serenta Biotechnology LLC, which was co-founded by Mark Shirtliff, a professor at the University of Maryland's schools of dentistry and ...