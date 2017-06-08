Quantcast

Ocean City beach patrol stops scolding topless sunbathing women

By: Associated Press June 8, 2017

OCEAN CITY — Women who sunbathe topless at a Maryland resort town used to get a scolding from beach patrol officers, but that has changed. WBOC-TV reports Capt. Butch Arbin, the head of Ocean City Beach Patrol, said in a memo Tuesday that workers should document complaints of toplessness, but they shouldn't approach topless women — ...

