Suspended Baltimore cop jailed in Pennsylvania sexting case

By: Associated Press June 8, 2017

YORK, Pa. — A suspended Baltimore police officer has been jailed in Pennsylvania for violating his bond on charges he exchanged sexually explicit texts and videos with a 15-year-old Pennsylvania boy. York County, Pennsylvania prosecutors say 25-year-old Timothy George III talked of marrying the teen before the messages were discovered by the boy's father, who alerted ...

