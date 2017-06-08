Sam Ruchlewicz | Warschawski

Sam Ruchlewicz has been promoted at Warschawski to director of digital strategy and data analytics. In his new role, Ruchlewicz will lead client accounts as well as the agency’s integrated digital marketing and data analytics efforts, including: creation of integrated digital strategies and campaigns, SEO/SEM, display/video advertising, social media marketing, content strategy development and implementation, tag management, web analytics and database management.

Ruchlewicz also manages corporate communications for the agency and actively participates in new business development.

