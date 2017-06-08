Quantcast

Scott Attman: Benefits of ‘going green’ go beyond saving the environment

By: Commentary: Scott Attman June 8, 2017

"Going green” is a hot topic among all types of businesses that want to make their organizations more environmentally friendly. Hotels, restaurants, hospitals, stadiums, convenience stores and even office parks are looking for ways that they can become more environmentally friendly. There are dozens of benefits a business can gain when introducing a company-wide sustainability program, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo