SENIOR LAW CLERK, MARYLAND JUDICIARY,

ANNAPOLIS, MD

The Court of Special Appeals is seeking a Senior Law Clerk. In addition to drafting and revising opinions and attending and assisting Judge Dan Friedman in preparing for oral argument, the Senior Law Clerk oversees the day-to-day administration of the chambers and works with multiple entities in circulating, approving, and filing opinions.

For full details, please visit

www.mdcourts.gov/careers