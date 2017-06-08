Quantcast

Towson faculty gets $1 million grant for minority research

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter June 8, 2017

Towson University has won a $1 million grant to bring more research opportunities to undergraduates, and minorities in particular, in the science and math fields. The grant, from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, will run over five years and was awarded to Towson faculty members Laura Gough and Matthew Hemm in the Fisher College of Science ...

