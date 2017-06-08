Quantcast

United Healthcare and UM team up on helping high-risk patients

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter June 8, 2017

The University of Maryland Quality Care Network and UnitedHealthcare will work together to reduce emergency room visits, manage chronic conditions and get patients to take their medicine, officials announced Thursday. The partnership between the insurer and the provider will launch July 1, focusing on improving health outcomes for high-risk patients. “We have come together with the common ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo