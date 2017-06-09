Quantcast

Dismissed Md. transit official authorized nearly $70K in furniture

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 9, 2017

Nearly $70,000 in office furniture was purchased at the direction of a recently fired senior official of the Maryland Transit Administration in apparent violation of state procurement law. Invoices from the Maryland Department of Transportation obtained at the request of The Daily Record show that James Knighton ordered furniture valued at $65,710 from Hunt Valley-based Studio Partnership. ...

