Quantcast

Johnstown flights could soon go to BWI instead of Dulles

By: Associated Press June 9, 2017

Commercial flights from a regional airport in western Pennsylvania could soon be connecting with Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport instead of Washington-Dulles International Airport. The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reports that that Johnstown's airport authority voted Thursday to pursue the switch involving Southern Airways Express Flights from the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport. The airport authority says Dulles plans ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo