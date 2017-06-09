Johnstown flights could soon go to BWI instead of Dulles

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Commercial flights from a regional airport in western Pennsylvania could soon be connecting with Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport instead of Washington-Dulles International Airport. The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reports that that Johnstown's airport authority voted Thursday to pursue the switch involving Southern Airways Express Flights from the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport. The airport authority says Dulles plans ...