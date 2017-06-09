Quantcast

Maryland inks deal with Uber, Lyft for BWI Marshall rides

By: Associated Press June 9, 2017

The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved contracts allowing travelers to use select ride-sharing services to travel to and from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Local news outlets report per a two-year deal approved Wednesday, the airport will establish dedicated zones for Uber and Lyft, which will pay $2.50 for each ride. While Uber and ...

