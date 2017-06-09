Quantcast

Chesapeake Bay watershed states call for federal support

By: Associated Press Brian Witte June 9, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Leaders of states in the Chesapeake Bay watershed called Thursday for continued federal support of the nation's largest estuary. The Chesapeake Executive Council signed a resolution urging federal support and also elected Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan as its new chairman. "As a lifelong Marylander who has always had a love for the Chesapeake Bay, as ...

