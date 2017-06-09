More than 2,000 died of drug overdoses in Maryland in 2016

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



More than 2,000 people died of drug and alcohol overdoses in Maryland last year, an increase of 66 percent over 2015. Calling the deaths a "grim tide," Health and Mental Hygiene Secretary Dennis Schrader said in a statement Thursday that the statistics represent the largest single-year increase ever recorded in Maryland. Health officials say the biggest increase ...