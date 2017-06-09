Questar unveils pre-leasing center for 414 Light St.

Slide 1 Slide 1 Slide 2 Slide 2 Slide 3 Slide 3 Slide 4 Slide 4 Overlays Previous Next Previous Next

The developer of one Baltimore’s tallest apartment buildings at 414 Light St. is touting the luxury of the building as officials unveil the pre-leasing center.

The building is set to be competed in August of 2018 with the first unit expected to be delivered in March. The total cost of the 44-story project, which also includes 12,300 square feet of retail, is expected to be between $165 million and $170 million.

Rents on the property will start just below $2,000 a month and will range to more than $8,000 a month. Units will range in size from 506 square feet to 1,800 square feet. There are also 11 penthouse units spread over two floors.

Stephen Gorn, CEO of Questar Properties, touted the property on Thursday as a mix of resort and five-star hotel in an apartment. Amenities at the building include 24/7 concierge and “urban park” on the seventh floor that will feature a dog park with dog spa.

“Any service or amenity that you can get in a five-star hotel, you can get here,” Gorn said. “We want to be on the vanguard of that here in Baltimore.”

No units have yet been pre-leased, but 400 pre-registered “VIPs” will be given first choice of apartments starting Friday. Gorn said this is the first time Questar has attempted to attract renters for a project via a pre-leasing center.

The Daily Record business reporter Tim Curtis contributed to this article.