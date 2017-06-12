Ashley Pointer | Live Hotel and Casino

Live Casino & Hotel announced that Ashley Pointer has been promoted to director of finance.

In her new role, Pointer is responsible for implementing and enforcing all internal and external policies and procedures for financial operations of Live Casino & Hotel, including ensuring compliance of local, state and federal regulatory protocols. She also will manage cash flow, prepare budget forecasts, and guarantee the security of all personal and financial information of Live Casino customers.

Pointer, who has been with Live Casino for more than four years as Revenue Audit Manager, has strengthened the property’s Audit department as the casino has expanded and added Table Games, Poker, new restaurants, and the recent acquisition of Live! Lofts.

Prior to Live Casino & Hotel, Pointer worked at Caesar’s Entertainment-Harrah’s Tunica in Robinsonville, Mississippi where she supervised the cashier cage and casino accounting departments for the private gaming corporation. She has also worked as a revenue supervisor for Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casino in Opelousas, Louisiana.

Pointer holds a Bachelor’s Degree in finance from the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff and a Master’s Degree in computer resources and information management from Webster University. She also received an advanced graduate certificate in management from Dallas Baptist University.

