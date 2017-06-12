Quantcast

Bill Cosby trial draws to a close without him testifying

By: Associated Press Maryclaire Dale and Michael R. Sisak June 12, 2017

  NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby's trial raced toward a close Monday, with his lawyer telling the jury that the comedian and the woman who accuses him of drugging and molesting her more than a decade ago were lovers who had enjoyed secret "romantic interludes." Prosecutors countered by saying "fancy lawyering" can't save Cosby from his own ...

