Bonnie Heneson recognized for health care marketing

Bonnie Heneson Communications, a full-service marketing communications firm, received silver and bronze Aster Awards recognizing excellence in health care marketing in 2016. BHC’s silver Aster Award recognizes the agency’s advertising campaign created for Calvert County Substance Abuse Services. The advertising campaign generated awareness about prescription drug misuse and the dangers of opiate use. As part of the ...