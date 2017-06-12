Quantcast

DELANTE TERRANCE RICHARDSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Request for in-court identification -- Multiple tattoos Delante Terrance Richardson, appellant, was convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, of robbery, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit robbery, and theft of property valued under $1,000. On appeal, he contends that the circuit court erred in denying his request, at trial, ...

