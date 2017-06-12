Quantcast

Naval Academy historian says goodbye after 50 years

By: Associated Press Meredith Newman, Capital Gazette June 12, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — If you need to find Jim Cheevers, he'll likely be sitting at his computer with his back facing the door. Surrounded by his books and stacks of paper. Never too far from his phone. He'll always respond with: "Naval Academy Museum, Mr. Cheevers." On this day, a Friday, he's logging information about a donated pair ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo