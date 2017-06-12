Gary L. Simpler, Stephen D. Shawe, Bruce S. Harrison, J. Michael McGuire, Fiona W. Ong, Mark J. Swerdlin and Elizabeth Torphy-Donzella | Shawe Rosenthal

Gary L. Simpler and Stephen D. Shawe, co-managing partners at Shawe Rosenthal LLP, lead of team of seven lawyers recognized by Chambers & Partners as some of the top labor and employment law practitioners in Maryland, including Bruce S. Harrison, J. Michael McGuire, Fiona W. Ong, Mark J. Swerdlin and Elizabeth Torphy-Donzella.

Simpler was recognized as one of the top labor and employment law practitioners in Maryland. He is known for his labor and employment experience in working with employers in the health care and manufacturing sectors.

Shawe has more than 40 years of experience representing clients in labor and employment matters, with a particular concentration in the retail and manufacturing industries.

Harrison has represented employers in more than 25 states, handling complex class action litigation and defending employers in high-risk discrimination claims.

McGuire represents management before the National Labor Relations Board, negotiating collective bargaining agreements and arbitrating labor and employment disputes.

Ong defends employers in employment matters, and provides advice and counsel to management.

Swerdlin has extensive experience defending employers with respect to discrimination claims, as well as representing management in labor matters.

Torphy-Donzella defends employers in federal and state cases involving employment discrimination, harassment, contracts, and torts, and provides human resources counseling.

