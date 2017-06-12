James A. Gillis | Offit Kurman

James A. Gillis has joined Offit Kurman in the Estates and Trusts practice group at the Tysons Corner, Virginia office. Gillis’ practice is focused on estate planning, transfer and income tax planning, and trust and estate administration in Virginia.

Gillis regularly assists clients with the selection of fiduciaries, and the preparation of revocable and various types of irrevocable trusts to avoid probate, reduce transfer tax, protect assets for future generations, and provide support for beneficiaries with special needs. He also assists with the administration of estates and trusts. Mr. Gillis is an active member of the Washington Estate Planning Council and the Alexandria Bar Association, and has served as an income tax preparer in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in the Philadelphia and Washington metro areas.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.