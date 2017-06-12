Legg Mason reports $726.6B in May AUM

Share this: Email

Baltimore-based Legg Mason Inc. reported preliminary assets under management of approximately $726.6 billion as of May 31. This month's AUM included long-term outflows of $100 million, consisting of net outflows in alternatives of $200 million, partially offset by equity inflows of $100 million. Fixed Income flows were flat. Alternatives AUM reflected realizations1 of $1.1 billion at Clarion Partners. Liquidity outflows were $7.5 billion and this month's ...