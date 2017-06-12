Quantcast

Legg Mason reports $726.6B in May AUM

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2017

Baltimore-based Legg Mason Inc. reported preliminary assets under management of approximately $726.6 billion as of May 31. This month's AUM included long-term outflows of $100 million, consisting of net outflows in alternatives of $200 million, partially offset by equity inflows of $100 million. Fixed Income flows were flat. Alternatives AUM reflected realizations1 of $1.1 billion at Clarion Partners. Liquidity outflows were $7.5 billion and this month's ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo