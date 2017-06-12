Quantcast

LEWIS DESMOND JAMES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Question on criminal history A jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County convicted appellant Lewis Desmond James of first-degree assault and carrying a concealed knife. The jury acquitted James of attempted second-degree murder, attempted voluntary manslaughter, and openly carrying a weapon. The court sentenced James to 15 years’ ...

