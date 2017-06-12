Quantcast

In Big 10 endowment competition, Maryland comes in last

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter June 12, 2017

At the end of the 2015 fiscal year, the last full year for which data was available, Maryland’s endowment of $509 million ranked last in the conference. Rutgers University was next with a $711 million endowment while the University of Michigan topped the conference with a $7.6 billion endowment. Maryland’s flagship campus at College Park also ...

