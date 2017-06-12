Quantcast

Some ask where checks are in gynecologist recording case

By: Associated Press June 12, 2017

Hundreds of former patients of a Johns Hopkins gynecologist accused of secretly recording pelvic exams want to know when they will receive their share of a $190 million settlement. The Baltimore Sun reports that while details announced earlier by the claims adjudicator indicated settlement checks would be mailed by June 2, the administrator of the settlement ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo