Ocean City officials draw line against toplessness

By: Associated Press June 12, 2017

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City officials want to be clear: women can't go topless on the Maryland beach. The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that Ocean City's Town Council unanimously passed an ordinance in an emergency session Saturday to make that point. The newly refined ordinance says "there is no constitutional right for an individual to appear ...

