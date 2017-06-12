Quantcast

Man who killed 5 in Maryland crash sentenced to 50 years

By: Associated Press June 12, 2017

UPPER MARLBORO — A driver who pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed five people in a Washington suburb, then disappeared before his sentencing hearing, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Prosecutors say a judge sentenced Kenneth Kelley on Friday. Kelley pleaded guilty in March to 28 charges, including five counts of vehicular manslaughter, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo