Maryland Physicians Care launches MyVirutalMPC

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2017

Maryland Physicians Care members can now skip a trip to urgent care or the ER, instead using instant message or video chat to talk to a local doctor at no cost. From their computer or smart phone, members can ask questions, show symptoms, get a diagnosis and receive treatment (including many prescriptions) from a local ER physician ...

