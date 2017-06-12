Quantcast

MTA acting CEO Quinn to speak at BWI breakfast

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2017

Kevin Quinn, the acting administrator and CEO of the Maryland Transit Authority, will be the guest speaker at the BWI Business Partnership’s Signature Breakfast Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at the BWI Airport Marriott, 1743 W. Nursery Road , in Linthicum Heights. Tickets for the event are $40 for members and $75 for nonmembers.  

