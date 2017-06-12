Quantcast

Perry Hall fitness center to become Planet Fitness location

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2017

Planet Fitness Growth Partners LLC, a franchisee of one of the largest franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., announced Monday that the company will transform the Brick Bodies location in Perry Hall to become a Planet Fitness. The location, at 9364 Bel Air Road, will be renovated over the next six to 12 ...

