Quantcast

Report: Baltimore metro area needs 23,000 apartments

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 12, 2017

A recent report found the Baltimore metro area needs nearly 23,000 apartments in the next three years to keep up with demand for multifamily units. Baltimore ranked No. 31 out of 50 metro areas surveyed in terms of demand for apartments with only an estimated 234,327 apartments in the metro area. Hoyt Advisory Services conducted the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo