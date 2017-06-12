Erik M. Feig | Nemphos Braue

Erik M. Feig has joined Baltimore-based Nemphos Braue LLC as Of Counsel.

Feig joins NB Law after serving more than 11 years as general counsel to Metropolitan Regional Information Systems, Inc., an information technology and multiple listing service company in the mid-Atlantic real estate industry. He brings to NB Law more than 20 years of experience representing and working with innovators in various emerging and established technology, information and content sectors.

Prior to serving as general counsel to MRIS, Feig worked as a senior associate at DLA Piper Rudnick Gray Cary (now DLA Piper) in its Business and Technology Practice Group.

Feig will focus on complex corporate transactions, primarily involving technology. He will offer sophisticated counseling and legal advice to emerging business clients who require the expertise and management of a proven General Counsel.

Feig is a 1996 graduate of Fordham University School of Law.

