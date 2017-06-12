Quantcast

Gorsuch’s debut opinion unanimously backs debt collectors

By: Bloomberg Greg Stohr June 12, 2017

The U.S. Supreme Court limited a federal law that protects consumers from overaggressive debt collectors, as Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote his first majority opinion. Writing for a unanimous court, Gorsuch said the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act doesn’t authorize lawsuits against companies that buy defaulted loans from another lender. The ruling is a victory for a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo