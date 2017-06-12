Quantcast

Trump travel ban loses again as Supreme Court showdown looms

By: Bloomberg Kartikay Mehrotra and Greg Stohr June 12, 2017

A second federal appeals court upheld the block on President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to take up the administration’s request to reinstate it. The 9th U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco concluded Monday that the president exceeded his authority by suspending nationals from six mostly Muslim countries ...

