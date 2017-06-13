Andrew Pulver, Ashleigh Crews, Jay Bradley, Brian Nelson, Jennie Janssen, Ken Howell, Liz Evans, Jennifer Dittmar and Holly Bourbon | National Aquarium

The National Aquarium made a number of additions to its team.

Andrew Pulver has been promoted to director of husbandry. He will lead the Aquarium's animal care and husbandry operations, working in tandem with exhibit curators and members of the animal care and welfare team. Pulver has worked in several roles, including as an aquarist and curator of the Animal Care Center, since joining the Aquarium team in 2001.

Ashleigh Clews has assumed the position of manager of the Animal Care Center. She will oversee the day-to-day operations and staff of the Aquarium’s current animal care facility and the transition to the new Animal Care and Rescue Center in Jonestown in 2018. Clews has been with the Aquarium since 2005, working directly with animals as an aquarist and senior aquarist.

Jay Bradley will oversee the management of husbandry operations for Blue Wonders exhibits—including Blacktip Reef, Atlantic Coral Reef, Shark Alley, Jellies Invasion and Living Seashore — merged under his new title as curator of Blue Wonders. Bradley has worked as a member of the Aquarium team since 1997 and has held several roles focused on the care of fish and aquatic invertebrates.

Brian Nelson will continue as an assistant curator to Bradley under a new title, assistant curator of Blue Wonders. Nelson came to the Aquarium in 2012, working primarily with the Aquarium’s gallery and live coral exhibits.

Jennie Janssen will work in partnership with Nelson as a second, newly promoted assistant curator in the Blue Wonders exhibit. Janssen joined the organization in 2012 and has lent her expertise to managing the care of animals in the Aquarium’s “Jellies Invasion” exhibit and culture lab.

Ken Howell will lead management of Upland Tropical Rain Forest, Amazon River Forest, and Australia: Wild Extremes, now united in his role as curator of rain forest and Australian exhibits. Howell, who has been with the Aquarium since 2005, focuses on the care of a wide range of terrestrial and aquatic organisms.

Kerry Diehl has been promoted to assistant curator of “Dolphin Discovery.” She will further her role as a leader and animal care provider on the marine mammal team, and has worked with the Aquarium team since 2006.

Liz Evans will continue to lead the Animal Programs team and expand the organization’s husbandry operations under her new title, manager of behavioral husbandry and animal programs. Evans joined the Aquarium in 2005 and has applied her background in psychology to develop training practices and methods for providing more engaging interactions between guests and animals.

Jennifer Dittmar has been promoted to curator of animal rescue, furthering her role as the leader of stranding response, rescue and rehabilitation for the Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Team and volunteers. Dittmar joined the Aquarium in 2004.

Holly Bourbon has transitioned to director of dive programs. She will continue to support the Aquarium’s internal dive operations, including staff, volunteer and guest programs. Bourbon has been a member of the Aquarium team since 2012, working as an integral part of the organization’s Blacktip Reef exhibit creation and management of the Aquarium’s largest, most diverse habitats.

