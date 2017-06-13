Dr. Jean Svacina | HCC

Howard Community College appointed Dr. Jean Svacina to the position of vice president of academic affairs. She previously served as the interim vice president of academic affairs, dean of English and world languages, acting division chair, associate chair, and director of English as a Second Language, full-time faculty, and adjunct faculty.

In addition to her role as an academic leader, Svacina spent 26 years in the classroom as a faculty member for courses ranging from ESL and literature to first-year experience. She was previously selected as an outstanding educator by the Howard County Chamber of Commerce and as an outstanding faculty member by Howard Community College.

Svacina holds a doctorate in second language acquisition (linguistics) and teacher education and a Master of Arts in English as a second language from the University of Illinois. Her bachelor’s degree is in French and German from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

