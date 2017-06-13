Quantcast

Hundreds heading to Ocean City for MSBA Annual Meeting

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 13, 2017

Nearly 700 Maryland attorneys are expected in Ocean City starting Wednesday for the Maryland State Bar Association’s Annual Meeting, four days of educational seminars, catching up with colleagues and, of course, time at the beach. About 650 people were registered for the event as of Friday afternoon, with more expected to register on-site to bring the ...

