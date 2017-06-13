James T. Worm | Mid-Shore Pro Bono

James T. Worm, Esq. is the recipient of the 2017 Alex Fee Memorial Pro Bono Service Award.

The Alex Fee Award is sponsored by the Young Lawyers Section of the Maryland State Bar Association and recognizes one of its members who is making a significant pro bono contribution.

During that time Worm has taken on 103 pro bono cases from Mid-Shore Pro Bono, Inc., worked with 603 clients through various clinics and donated more than 500 hours and $115,000 in legal services to low-income citizens of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

